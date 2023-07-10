MLW TV Taping Results From Before & After Never Say Never 2023 (Spoilers)

Several matches have been taped and are “in the can” for upcoming Major League Wrestling shows.

Before and after the MLW Never Say Never 2023 special event on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the promotion taped over 11 matches and segments for future episodes of MLW Fusion.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results of the matches taped prior to MLW Never Say Never 2023 on Saturday evening.

MLW FUSION SPOILERS FROM 7/8/2023 TAPING – PT. 1

* Mr. Thomas w/O’Shay Edwards defeated J Boujii in a Bomaye Fight Club tryout match* Despite the loss, Boujii was offered a spot in the faction.* AKIRA of The Calling cut a promo that was interrupted by Jacob Fatu. They ended up brawling after. This may have been an official match that had no clear winner. AKIRA would win the tag titles along with Rickey Shane Page later in the night at Never Say Never, making him a double champion as he also holds the promotion’s Middleweight belt as well.* B3CCA defeated Tiara James* Love Doug was on commentary and played the role of B3CCA’s obsessed fan. He would later do the same at Never Say Never during her musical performance.* Rickey Shane Page defeated Matthew Justice* Ichiban defeated TJ Crawford* Willie Mack defeated Ken Broadway, O’Shay Edwards, Love Doug, and Nolo Kitano in a scramble match

After the Scramble Match, the company held their MLW Never Say Never 2023 special event, which streamed live via FITE TV as the first Major League Wrestling live pay-per-view event since 2019.

Once the MLW Never Say Never 2023 show wrapped up, Major League Wrestling taped more matches for future episodes of MLW Fusion.

Featured below are complete spoiler results of the second set of matches taped on Saturday night, July 8, 2023 for future episodes of Major League Wrestling TV.

MLW FUSION SPOILERS FROM 7/8/2023 TAPING – PT. 2

* Snitsky w/Mister Saint Laurent defeated Yoscifer El* The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) & Microman defeated Jesus Rodriguez and The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz)* The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) defeated The Calling (Delirious & a masked wrestler) and The Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) in a three-way match* MLW Featherweight & wXw Women’s Champion Delmi Exo defeated Paris Von Dale* Sam Adonis vs. Micro Man ended in a no-contest.* The Second Gear Crew made a run-in and a beer bash closed the show.

The next significant Major League Wrestling special event is MLW Fury Road 2023, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on September 3.

Featured below are a list of officially scheduled shows on the MLW 2023 calendar.

MLW 2023 LIVE CALENDAR

* MLW Fury Road 2023, September 3 on FITE TV* MLW Slaughterhouse 2023 , October 14 on FITE TV* MLW Fightland 2023, November 18 on FITE TV* MLW One Shot 2023, December 7 on FITE TV