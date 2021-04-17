Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake Comment On Being Released From WWE

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, WWE released numerous talents from the company on Thursday afternoon. Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake, who were among the names on the list of cuts, reacted to the news:

9 years of fun, passion, and pure HYPE!!!! Thank you all for getting, and Staying HYPED with me!! I love y’all this much!!!!

The next chapter officially begins May 31! pic.twitter.com/LJ3ip7aL4f

— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 17, 2021