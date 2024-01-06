Money In The Bank Contract Can’t Get Lost In The Shuffle

Seńor Money In The Bank Damian Priest and the briefcase must be handled with care during such an unpredictable time in WWE. The rising star can’t afford to unsuccessfully cash in The Money in The Bank Contract.

It would be an absolute understatement to say that a lot has been happening in WWE. 2023 was a highly successful year for the company in just about all metrics and so far in 2024 they do not appear to be slowing down. Hell froze over and CM Punk is back in WWE after nearly a decade. Main Event Jey Uso who is a perennial tag team wrestler is thriving as a singles star. LA Knight continues to carve his own way by organically connecting with crowd.

Then there is the ultimate return of The Rock. Back in September the most electrifying man in sport entertainment returned and laid the SmackDown on Austin Theory. As monumental as that moment was, it felt mostly like a one off appearance. On the first episode of Monday Night Raw(Day 1 Edition) in 2024, The Hollywood megastar returned. He verbally ripped apart former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. He used clever word play and crowd control like only The Rock can before beating up Mahal. This return hit different. That is because for the first time during the Tribal Chief era, The Rock acknowledged his cousin Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Now even more is happening to change the landscape of things.

It can be easy to slip up and neglect Damian Priest with such a stacked roster. However, that can not and should not happen. The Judgment Day enforcer has shown his consistency and reliability. He has shined in the faction arguably more than anyone. Moreover, in their home country of Puerto Rico he delivered a memorable classic with superstar Bad Bunny. Historically The Money in The Bank Contract is made for Superstars like Damian Priest. It is supposed to be the jet pack that catapults an upper mid carder to official main event status. By losing a cash in or worse, losing the briefcase to another wrestler would be a disservice to Priest. Other than Big E, the more recent cash ins have not made anyone better. One can argue that Austin Theory has not recovered since his failed cash in. Otis won the briefcase but wasn’t taken seriously as a potential top guy. The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman failed and wasn’t in a better position. If WWE wants to solidify Damian Priest as a main eventer, he can’t follow that pattern. The Archer of Infamy will live forever if he become World Heavyweight Champion.