Moose Comments On DeAngelo Williams Possibly Returning To The Ring

TNA World Champion Moose recently appeared on the In The Weeds program to talk about a number of topics including NFL legend DeAngelo WIlliams appearing at Hard To Kill.

Moose said, “I knew it was going to be a big night for us and a big night for The System, so I invited him down. Let’s just look at DeAngelo as the Dennis Rodman to the NWO. Whenever he has time, he’s a busy man and has his own podcast and TV shows, whenever he’s not busy wearing the different hats that he wears and doing the thing he does, he has a home in TNA and a group in The System that he can always come to.”

Moose also talked about Williams possibly return to the ring.

Moose said, “I would love him back in the ring. DeAngelo is really strong minded when he said it was one and done and we had that tag match five years ago. He was strong willed about that. He told me, ‘Moose, I’m only doing this once. Don’t ask me ever again to jump back in the ring.’ Hopefully he has a change of heart. DeAngelo, in my opnion, started the trend of celebrities jumping into the ring. I think he had the greatest celebrity debut in the whole game.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)