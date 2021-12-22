Moose Talks On His Creative Freedom and Why Wrestlers Choose Impact Over WWE – AEW

Impact World Champion Moose recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK and confirmed that he did have interest from WWE earlier this year. Moose talked about why he decided to sign a two-year contract with Impact Wrestling instead, noting that he still has a lot to accomplish with Impact.

Moose also said creative freedom is one reason why he re-signed with Impact. He noted that the structure in Impact allows wrestlers to pitch and develop their own ideas. Moose believes a lot of wrestlers choose Impact over AEW or WWE because of that freedom.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why a lot of guys choose to come to Impact over AEW or going to WWE – the freedom that you have to create,” Moose said. “I’ve heard that in other companies, that’s not the case at all. You don’t really have freedom at all, it’s up to the writers to decide.”

“If you pitch an idea and generally, if that idea’s good, [Impact Executive Vice President] Scott D’Amore’s obviously not gonna turn it down as long as it’s not gonna get you or the company cancelled.”

Moose is scheduled to defend his title against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat at the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 8 in Dallas, TX.