MVP Speaks Out About His Return To WWE

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, MVP talked about his return to WWE which started at the Royal Rumble PPV and then on RAW in a “retirement” match against Rey Mysterio:

“I made a call to ask WWE because they had asked me about coming back as a surprise in the Rumble before. At the time, it was just not something that I was interested in. I reached out, ‘Hey you guys asked me before if you’re still interested, I’d love to come back now. Just for the Rumble, surprise entry?’ They were like, ‘Sure, we’d love to have you back.'”

“Then after that, John Laurinaitis called me over to the side to talk. They offered me a position as producer and I had intended to retire this year anyway. Yeah, I was like 46 now, yeah of course it does. I was ready to start winding down and they offered me a producer’s position and I accepted it.

They still had valuing me as MVP so [we’ll] have you do a VIP lounge segment, could you do this match real quick, and the next thing I know I’m doing TV stuff more than I’m doing producer stuff and then COVID hit. Next thing I know, everyone is getting let go, and all these crazy things are happening. Fortually, I’m still on TV. Then they ask me, ‘Hey MVP, would you like to come back full time?’”