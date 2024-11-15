MVP Talks Possibly Adding Fourth Member To The Hurt Syndicate

AEW star MVP spoke with Renee Paquette on Close-Up on a number of topics, including the Hurt Syndicate’s mission statement.

MVP said, “It’s very simple, we’re here to make money, take championships and make sure everybody understands that by far and away, we are the absolute best in the industry at inflicting pain on people. We enjoy doing it and we get paid a lot to do it, and along the way there are people here who have championships and those championships mean a lot to them and they should, but we’re going to take those championships from them… there are AEW fans, there’s talent in the locker room, they’re not happy that we’re here. They’re not cheering for us, and they shouldn’t be.”

On possibly adding a fourth member to the group:

“You’re getting ahead of yourself there … you’re getting ahead of yourself. Your journalistic integrity, I respect it, you should ask the question, but I’m not giving you that answer.”

On what he’s looking for in a fourth member:

“Well number one is coachability. They have to be coachable. Number two, they have to have swag, swagger, a sense of style and fashion because we are hashtag fashionably violent … you can’t have a nice pair of jeans. But I think the number one thing is coachability, athletic ability, and the desire to hurt people for money.”

You can check out MVP’s comments in the video below.