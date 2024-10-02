MVP To Make Announcement At AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show

MVP has surfaced on social media with a tease for an announcement on tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show.

The former WWE Superstar, who made his AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show, took to X and revealed that he will be making an announcement on the special milestone show this evening.

“I will be making an announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite,” wrote MVP as the caption to a special pre-show backstage video on his Instagram page.

