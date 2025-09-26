Naomi Shares Sonogram Video For Her Baby

Naomi took to social media on Friday evening to give fans a closer look at the big news she and Jimmy Uso recently shared.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion posted a video of the couple’s baby’s sonogram, joking in the caption on her official X account, “Being out of in-ring action and still getting kicked is crazy.”

As reported earlier, Naomi relinquished the WWE Women’s World Championship on Raw after announcing her pregnancy and confirming that she and Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together.

With the title vacated, Stephanie Vaquer went on to defeat IYO SKY to win the championship at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza event, which aired as a special on ESPN on September 20.