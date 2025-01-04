Natalya Issues Statement Celebrating Milestone In Her WWE Career

WWE star Natalya shared a heartfelt message with her fans on Twitter/X, celebrating a remarkable milestone in her career.

“Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe. Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a chance to learn, grow and to connect with all of you. I couldn’t have asked for a better story.❤️”

Natalya, a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division, has consistently demonstrated her dedication and passion for the sport, earning respect from fans and peers alike.

In addition to celebrating her career milestone, Natalya also took a moment to praise former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax following the January 3, 2024, episode of SmackDown. She wrote:

“Nia was an awesome champ. She came back to WWE with a lot to prove and she did just that!!”

As Natalya continues her journey in WWE, her longevity and contributions remain a testament to her talent, resilience, and love for professional wrestling.