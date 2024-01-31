Natalya Reacts To Jordynne Grace Naming WWE Stars She Wants To Wrestle

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace talked about her surprise appearance in the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble match.

In a recent intervie with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Grace was asked to name some WWE wrestlers whom she would like to face in one-on-one matches. Grace mentioned Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, and Natalya as people she would like to wrestle with.

Natalya responded to Grace on X/Twitter, writing: “I would jump at the chance to do this! Loved our chemistry in Rumble, I can feel your passion for this @JordynneGrace”. Grace then responded with these emoji’s: “👀⏳”

The door to a WWE/TNA working relationship appears to be wide open, so Natalya vs. Jordynne Grace could happen.