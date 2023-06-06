Natalya Talks About Memorable In-Ring History With Ronda Rousey In WWE

Natalya recently appeared on the Ring The Belle program for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her history inside the ring with Ronda Rousey in WWE, specifically citing their match at WWE Money In The Bank 2022 as a memorable one.

On her history in the ring with Ronda Rousey in WWE: “I talked to Ronda throughout the whole entire thing because I really wanted to kick her ass, and I did. In all seriousness, the matches that I’ve had against Ronda Rousey, they’ve been so challenging and so much fun. She’s really trusted me with our performances, and I’ve really loved having those matches against her.”

On their match at WWE Money In The Bank 2022 being memorable:“Like the match we had at Money in the Bank last year, I don’t think it got enough love. It was because Liv cashed in right after, and Liv had that amazing moment where she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion. But I loved that match against Ronda. So I’m just sending a little shout-out and love to Ronda.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.