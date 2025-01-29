New AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight’s Show, Updated Lineup

Ricochet will be in action tonight.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, to announce the addition of Ricochet vs. AR Fox for the show.

Previously announced for the January 29 episode:

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki (TBS Title)

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

* We’ll hear from MJF

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.