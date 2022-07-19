New Match Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2

A six-woman tag team bout has been announced by AEW as a new match for this week’s Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 show.

The TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Lela Grey will compete against Kris Satlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale in the match.

.@AthenaPalmer_FG & @callmekrisstat have been at war with TBS Champ #JadeCargill & The Baddies; now they have a trios partner up for the fight! @willowwrestles teams with Stat + Athena vs. Jade/Kiera Hogan/Leila Grey

LIVE on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest!TOMORROW

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ovN1Yy2uNK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2022

The second week of Fyter Fest will feature Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho’s barbed wire death match. For the match in which the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked in a shark tank above the ring, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing back his painkiller gimmick.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho – barbed wire death match

– Luchasaurus & Christian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds

– Brody King vs. Darby Allin

– Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

– Kris Satlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale vs. TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Lela Grey