New Match Set For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV (5/23/2024)

The road to TNA Against All Odds 2024 continues this evening.

On Thursday, a new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, the company has confirmed the addition of Jody Threat (with Dani Luna & Lars Frederiksen) against Tasha Steelz in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the 5/23 episode of TNA iMPACT is “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven in a battle of Speedball Mountain tag-team partners, where the winner earns a shot at TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali, as well as Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle for the TNA Knockouts Championship, and tag-team action with Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy.

