New Matches Announced For 6/22 Edition Of AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision show.

Leading up to tonight’s AEW Collision from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA., AEW has confirmed the addition of Hechicero vs. Daddy Magic, and Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for tonight’s show, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT.

* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods)

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne) vs. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson

* Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost

* Hechicero vs. Daddy Magic