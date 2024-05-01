New Matches & Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Double-Header In Winnipeg

Two new matches and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s AEW double-header.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite at the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, which will be immediately followed by a special live episode of AEW Rampage, a new match for each show has been announced.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is a one-on-one showdown pitting Samoa Joe against Isiah Kassidy, as well as an appearance by Orange Cassidy, while Jay White vs. Dante Martin has been announced for AEW Rampage.

Also scheduled for AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on TBS is Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship, Swerve Strickland’s AEW World title challenger for AEW Double or Nothing will be revealed, Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against a member of The House of Black, Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May, Kenny Omega will appear, and Claudio Castagnol takes on “The Machine” Brian Cage in singles action.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

TONIGHT, 3-Hours of #AEW Dynamite + #AEWRampage starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Samoa Joe returns to #AEWDynamite! The King of Television, former #AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe returns to the ring for his first match since #AEWDynasty & he'll face #PrivateParty's @ZayKassidy pic.twitter.com/PycG47vLIe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2024

TONIGHT, on #AEWRampage following #AEWDynamite @ 10pmET/9pmCT on TBS@JayWhiteNZ vs Dante Martin After opening the Inaugural Casino Gauntlet Match last week + colliding for the Unified Trios Title on Saturday, @lucha_angel1 goes 1-on-1 vs Switchblade for the 1st Time Ever! pic.twitter.com/eabGC1Nwgo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2024