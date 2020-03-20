New Matches Set For WWE WrestleMania 36

With Wrestlemania being a two-night event, WWE set up new matches during this week’s edition of Smackdown:
* Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the IC Title (Drew Gulak has to beat Shinsuke Nakamura next week to get the match)
* King Corbin vs. Elias
* Bayley vs. Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi, and Sasha Banks in a six-pack elimination match for the Smackdown women’s title
