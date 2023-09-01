News On Terry Funk’s Declining Health Prior To His Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk died last week at the age of 79.

Funk was reported to be living in an assisted living facility for those suffering from dementia in 2021. In terms of Funk’s declining health prior to his death, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Funk’s dementia had gotten worse in recent months.

Meltzer stated, “His family kept secret about his condition for the most part and what his ailment was, but some of those closest to him were aware that he went into hospice care a few months ago.”

Funk didn’t have much time left to live. Meltzer went on to say that Funk had been in poor health since undergoing hernia surgery in 2016. Funk’s doctor advised him to rest in bed for two weeks following surgery, but he chose to continue with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion. Funk was said to be in “excruciating pain” after flying to the shows, and doctors were unable to fix the problems that resulted.

Funk had also suffered from knee and back problems for many years.