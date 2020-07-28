News On WWE Changing Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler To A Non-Title Contest

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Monday night’s episode of RAW went through multiple changes.

WWE changed Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler to a non-title match at the last minute despite it being advertised as a WWE Title match.

There were reportedly plans for WWE to film an angle between McIntyre and Randy Orton to set up their title match at Summerslam 2020. Those plans were then “torn up” because WWE wanted to push the title rematch between Ziggler and McIntyre on this week’s show.

WWE officials and writers then changed their minds because they didn’t want to put off announcing Orton vs. McIntyre for SummerSlam until next week.

Orton challenged McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam before McIntyre’s rematch with Ziggler. Because of this sequence of events, this resulted in WWE making McIntyre vs. Ziggler’s rematch a non-title contest.