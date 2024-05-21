Next Two Challengers For WWE Women’s Tag Titles, New PLE Match Rumored, More

It was an eventful Monday night for the Raw women’s roster this week.

In addition to Lyra Valkyria securing her spot in the finals of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, a familiar face returned and new number one contenders were determined for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Greensboro, N.C., Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark emerged victorious in a four-way tag-team title eliminator, which also included Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri, as well as Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane.

After picking up the win, Baszler and Stark were approach3ed by the returning Sonya Deville backstage.

It was also mentioned in a digital exclusive that Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae would be getting a title shot as well, and Baszler & Stark may face them if they are successful.

The Baszlser & Stark vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill bout for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships could be announced for WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 on this Friday’s SmackDown.