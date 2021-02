As PWMania.com previously reported, Nia Jax and the term “my hole” ended up trending on Twitter. At the end of the tables match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Nia missed a legdrop on the apron and screamed “my hole” prior to be pushed through a table by Lana.

I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021