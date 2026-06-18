Nic Nemeth Admits Backstage Atmosphere In TNA Has Been ‘A Little Weird’

TNA Wrestling veteran Nic Nemeth has shared his thoughts on the recent departures of Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, and Tessa Blanchard, admitting that the atmosphere backstage has felt “a little weird” in recent months.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth discussed the changes within the company and reflected on how morale has evolved since TNA secured its recent television deal.

“Morale has, when we got building together to get that TV deal, couldn’t be any higher. And then as we move on, it’s gotta drop down just a little bit. And then it’s like, oh, it was like, man, some people are leaving. What are we doing? I don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

Nemeth emphasized that he prefers to learn facts directly rather than relying on rumors or second-hand information.

“And when you hear something at work, I don’t wanna hear something second and third hand and then apply it to someone and apply it to the office to where I’m hating two different people without even knowing a story. So I’m gonna get the scoop on what’s happening now.”

While acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the recent changes, Nemeth said the strength of TNA’s locker room culture was one of the primary reasons he signed with the company in the first place.

“But most importantly, I really think the locker room is such a huge aspect. It’s what got me to sign on to TNA, and I thought we were in a really good place, but I think the last couple months it’s been a little weird backstage.”

“It’s been different, and I don’t exactly know why, and I can’t put my finger on it.”

Nemeth also took time to praise Tommy Dreamer’s influence on TNA, both creatively and behind the scenes. Dreamer recently announced that he and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways, ending his run as one of the company’s key creative voices.

“So the influence that Tommy’s had on our show, on creative, on years of TNA—like, I’ve only been there 2 and a half years. He’s been there a decade back and forth doing so many different roles.”

Nemeth noted that while many wrestlers take pride in their ability to perform in any spot on a card, Dreamer’s value extended far beyond what fans see on television.

“And so many of us pride ourselves on, ‘I could be the opening match and steal the show. I could go out there in the main event. I could be the one that sends everyone to intermission happy.’ We all pride ourselves on that.”

“I don’t think I could do any of those other roles that you don’t see behind the scenes where everybody in the entire company and any independent wrestler is probably texting and calling you every single day because that’s what you think you’re supposed to do to get ahead.”

Using himself as an example, Nemeth described how accessible Dreamer has always been to talent seeking advice and feedback.

“I have Tommy Dreamer’s email. You better believe he’s getting my match from this weekend. He’s getting a text from me to see, ‘Hey, I know you’re coming to New Mexico this week. Can you come get me?’”

Nemeth admitted that dealing with those constant requests would be overwhelming for most people, but said Dreamer embraced the responsibility because of his passion for helping wrestlers succeed.

“Imagine that every single day. I would just throw my phone in a river. Tommy lives off of that because he actually knows everybody and he knows what they’re capable of, and it’s just such a valuable aspect to any company.”

With Dreamer and Callihan both gone, and several other notable departures occurring in recent weeks, questions remain about TNA’s direction moving forward. However, Nemeth’s comments make it clear that Dreamer’s influence behind the scenes will be difficult to replace.