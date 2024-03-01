Nic Nemeth’s Opponent For TNA Sacrifice 2024 Announced

The co-main event for TNA’s next special event is set.
TNA Wrestling has announced Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin for their upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2024 show at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on March 8.
Nemeth issued a challenge to Maclin on Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, which was later made official for the 3/8 show.
