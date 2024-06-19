Nick Aldis Comments On His In-Ring Future

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently appeared on an episode of the Gorilla Position podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his in-ring future.

Aldis said, “Sure. It’s tough to answer this simply because I don’t want to ever give the impression that I’m trying to angle for something or go into something for myself. It’s unavoidable. I’ve seen a ton of sentiment from fans ‘we want to see you wrestle this guy.’ I appreciate all that. It’s not something I have any control or influence over. it’s very much a case of, when Paul [Triple H] and I first started speaking, I made it very clear that ‘I want to be part of the team and contribute in whatever way you think is best.’ If, at some point, [getting in the ring] is best then great. The GM conversation was the shortest conversation of my career. Bruce (Prichard) called me, ‘General Manager of SmackDown.’ ‘Great, when do I start?’ They laid out the terms and money, ‘All sounds great, let’s do it.’ Immediately, I said to my wife [Mickie James], ‘I’m going to try and be the best GM of all time.’ That’s all you can do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)