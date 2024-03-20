Nick Aldis Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

Nick Aldis appears to be on the sidelines after a highly praised stint as WWE SmackDown General Manager.

In September 2023, the former NWA World Champion made his WWE debut as the General Manager of SmackDown. Before the move, the former NWA/TNA star had been shadowing the company’s producers for several months.

This is his first appearance in WWE after previously working in the NWA and Impact Wrestling. He was also the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

PWInsider reports that Aldis was recently injured and is expected to have arm surgery.

Some believe the injury is a torn biceps. As of this writing, it is unclear how he sustained the injury or how long he will be off television.

We wish him speedy recovery.