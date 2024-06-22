Nick Hogan Pleads Guilty To Violating “Move Over” Act, Avoids Trial

The hearing in Nick Hogan’s DUI case, which was set a couple of Thursdays ago and has been set once again to take place on Friday, June 21, at the Pinellas County Court, finally pushed through, but it did not end as the prosecutors wanted.

According to PWInsider.com, Hogan changed his plea in regards to his DUI arrest when appearing before the Pinellas County Court on Friday, and that led to him avoiding a trial by pleading guilty to violating Florida’s Move Over Act. It was also noted on the report that Hogan changing his plea to guilty was instituted in 2023 and requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit for any stranded driver on the side of the road with hazard lights or another emergency signal on.

Court records show that Hogan (real name Nicholas Bollea) was fined $136 and sentenced to a 12-hour Advanced Driving Instruction class. His license will not be suspended as long as he completes the class.