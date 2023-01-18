Nick Khan Comments on If He Feels Threatened By Tony Khan and AEW

WWE CEO Nick Khan claims that AEW President Tony Khan and his company do not pose a threat to him.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nick appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. For those who missed it, Khan’s new comments on working with the McMahon Family, the return of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s future, WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumours, and more can be found by clicking here.

Nick was asked about Tony and whether he sees Tony and AEW as a threat during the interview.

“On anything, I don’t feel threatened by anyone,” Khan responded. “It’s just not how I operate. I don’t care what others are doing. I’m interested in what we’re doing. And I believe we’ll be fine as long as we have the best product on the air with the best talent and writers.”

You may recall Tony sending a wild video message to Nick in May 2021 in response to the reported talks between WWE and NJPW. Click here to see the video.