Nikki Bella Returns To Action On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

After a historic weekend featuring Saturday Night’s Main Event and the WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw rolls into a new week with major fallout, major names, and major decisions set to unfold live on USA Network.

Newly crowned Women’s World Champion Naomi will be live on Raw tonight after shocking the WWE Universe at Evolution. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event following Rhea Ripley’s brutal win over IYO SKY and walked out of Atlanta with the gold. What will the new champion have to say in her first address as champion?

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is also set to appear following his monumental victory over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event. With SummerSlam looming, the question now becomes: who’s next for Der Ring General?

Fresh off her victory in the Evolution battle royal, Stephanie Vaquer is confirmed to appear on tonight’s Raw to announce which title she’ll be pursuing at Clash in Paris on August 31. With both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton holding top gold, the Chilean sensation has her pick of the division’s best.

In a surprise showdown, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will lace up the boots for a rare singles match against Chelsea Green. After competing in the Evolution battle royal, Nikki looks to show she can still hang with today’s top talent.

🚨🚨🚨 After a wild weekend in Atlanta, @ScrapDaddyAP previews tonight's #WWERaw that will see new Women's World Champion Naomi address the WWE Universe AND Nikki Bella going one-on-one with @ImChelseaGreen TONIGHT in Birmingham! 📺 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/RryQUmCLxq — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025

After conflicting reports swirled about a potential injury during his match against LA Knight, WWE is expected to provide a medical update on Seth Rollins tonight. Rollins was seen clutching his knee before Knight secured the victory, but multiple reports suggest it may have been a storyline cover for a prior injury.

With GUNTHER looking for a SummerSlam opponent, WWE has announced a high-stakes Gauntlet Match for tonight’s show. The winner will go on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Participants:

CM Punk

Jey Uso

LA Knight

Penta El Zero Miedo

Bron Breakker

Expect fireworks as these five major names look to punch their ticket to one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

Stay locked in to PWMania.com for complete live coverage, results, and fallout from tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw!