NJPW Announces Teams For The 2026 World Tag League Tournament

The 2026 edition of NJPW’s World Tag League is set to begin later this month, and the teams participating in the annual tournament have been officially announced. NJPW revealed the list of teams on Thursday morning, which includes the Knock Out Brothers, several teams from HOUSE OF TORTURE and Unbound Co., as well as Aaron Wolf and Boltin Oleg, among others.

The World Tag League will start on November 25th and will run until December 13th. As per tradition, the tournament winners will earn the opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 21. Currently, the champions are the Knock Out Brothers. If they succeed in the tournament, they will have the privilege of selecting their opponents for Wrestle Kingdom.

Here are the teams competing in the NJPW World Tag League 2026:

A Block

* Knock Out Brothers

* Monster Sauce (Alex Zayne and Lance Archer)

* Yuya Uemura and Yuji Nagata

* Aaron Wolf and Boltin Oleg

* Unbound Co. (Yota Tsuji and Jeff Cobb)

* TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson)

* The United Empire (Callum Newman and Jake Lee)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA and Yujiro Takahashi)

B Block

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)

* The United Empire (Great-O-Khan and HENARE)

* Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Don Fale and Chase Owens)

* Shota Umino and Satoshi Kojima

* Toru Yano and Togi Makabe

* Taichi and TBA

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita and Shun Skywalker)