NJPW Battle Autumn Night 10 Results – October 27, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Attendance: 700

Aaron Henare defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Rampage (7:43)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Chaos defeated Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima by submission via Boston Crab on Nakashima (8:37)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) defeated Great Bash Heel via Tour Of The Island on Tomoaki Honma (10:08)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi,Titan & Hiromu Takahashi) defeated United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Gideon Grey) via Angel Immortal on Grey (9:08)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato,Alex Zayne,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hikuleo defeated Suzuki Gun (El Desperado,Taichi,Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taka Michinoku) by submission via Vendaval on Michinoku (9:03)

Rate: 7

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Sanada & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Bullet Club via Jackknife on Gedo (11:27)

Rate: 6

Quarter Final Match Of The Television Title Tournament

Yoshi Hashi vs. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil

Evil would send Yoshi Hashi off the ropes, only to be dropped with a shoulder tackle and back elbow smash.

A running chop to the throat would follow then sets him up on the top rope, Yoshi Hashi wanted the shotgun dropkick but Dick Togo pulls Evil to safety before yanking the leg of Yoshi Hashi. Evil would use a steel chair on the floor to attack Yoshi Hashi while Togo removed a corner pad from the ring.

Togo would roll Yoshi Hashi back into the ring with Evil getting a two count. Yoshi Hashi would throw some chops in the ring, before going low with the basement dropkick to the knee. Evil would use the corner to help him to his feet, only to take another running chop before the Bunker Buster connects.

Togo would take a baseball slide dropkick sending him into the barricade before Yoshi Hashi hits a hangman’s neckbreaker for a two count. Evil would re direct a kick from Yoshi Hashi would hit the referee. Steel chair would be wrapped around the neck of Yoshi Hashi before Evil swung a 2nd chair to hit a home run.

Darkness Falls would follow but Yoshi Hashi was able to kick out at two & Everything Is Evil would be blocked with Evil thrown into the exposed corner and stumbling back into a dragon suplex. Evil would hit a lariat, but Yoshi Hashi stood tall and nailed a superkick. Togo was dropped again before Evil was hit with the lariat and Fisherman Buster for a near fall.

Evil would be unable to hit a low blow, with the referee sick of his antics and slapping Evil. A cradle pinfall would have gotten the win, but Togo pulled the leg of the referee. Evil went to use a chair, but got Togo instead, before a roll up for a two count. Yoshi Hashi would hit a knee drop neckbreaker, before being thrown into the steel of the corner and then connects with Everything Is Evil to score the win.

Winner: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil (9:48)

Rate: 3

Quarter Final Match Of The Television Title Tournament

David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Match begins with a lock up then we would see Zack Sabre Jr aggressively shove David Finlay into the corner, making this one instantly a very physical affair. Zack Sabre Jr would start to work on weakening the arms of Finlay but realized his opponent was no slouch as Finlay fought free and applied a double arm choke. This would turn into an exchange of pinfall attempts on the mat with both men getting near falls in the process.

Finlay would force ZSJ to the ropes, and had a chance to grind his forearm across the face before a proper strike. ZSJ tried to trade blows with Finlay, but was dropped with a hard European uppercut before sending his opponent to the mat with a quick arm wringer. Now with the arm hurt, he’d attack on the mat, bending the elbow in an unnatural way before a kick to the joint.

A submission would be turned into a pinfall by ZSJ, getting a two count and keeping the pressure on. Finlay would be able to send ZSJ to the floor to get a chance to recover, before hitting the running European uppercut then follows up with a snap suplex getting a two count before another trade of pinfalls on the mat.

Finlay would go back to the running uppercut to regain the upper hand, forcing ZSJ into the corner where a back elbow smash landed flush. A flying uppercut would be caught, with ZSJ applying a cross armbreaker. PK would follow Finlay fighting free, with him rolling to his feet and luring ZSJ into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

ZSJ would go back to the previously targeted arm with a Fujiwaru Armbar, only to be tilted into a pinfall for a two count. Irish Curse Backbreaker would follow, but ZSJ would be quick to apply a Rear Naked Choke. Finlay was able to slip free, and get a near fall off the European Clutch.

They’d trade strikes in the middle of the ring, before ZSJ would send Finlay off the ropes and caught him with a backslide into an Jackknife to get the win.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr (13:03) (He will face Evil in the Semi Finals on Nov 5th)

Rate: 7

Rest Of Quarter Finals (Oct 30th)

Sanada vs. Kenta

Ren Narita vs. Toru Yano

Semi Finals (Nov 5th)

Zack Sabre Jr vs. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil

Sanada or Kenta vs. Ren Narita or Toru Yano