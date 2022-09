NJPW Burning Spirit 2022 Night 7 Results – September 10, 2022

NJPW Burning Spirit 2022 Night 10 Results – September 10, 2022

Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Reverse Shrimp (6:45)

8 Man Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Chaos & Tomoaki Honma defeated House Of Torture via Lights Out on Dick Togo (9:20)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Six Or Nine & Jado defeated United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Gideon Grey) via Resientemente on Grey (10:07)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Aaron Henare,Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) defeated Bullet Club (Gedo,Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) By Submission via Sheep Killer on Gedo (9:02)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,Kenta & Hikuleo) defeated Kushida,Toru Yano & The DKC via Chokeslam on The DKC (9:52)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon defeated Suzuki Gun via Nameless Hiromu Roll on Taka Michinoku (11:05)

6 Man Tag Team Match

2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada,Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated TMDK via High Fly Flow on Bad Dude Tito (14:18)