NJPW Debut Match Ends In Victory For AEW Star

The NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament, which began today, will feature AEW wrestlers.

The tournament starts on July 20 and ends on August 18. The block winners will compete in the finals, with the winner earning the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, two NJPW regulars, are among those competing in the tournament. Jake Lee of Pro Wrestling NOAH and Konosuke Takeshita of AEW/DDT are the two surprise participants.

Takeshita won his NJPW debut on Saturday, defeating Yota Tsuji in a Block B match. The finish came after he used a Blue Thunder Bomb and Raging Fire combo.

Here are the results:

Block B Match: Oleg Boltin def. Ren Narita

Block A Match: Callum Newman def. Shota Umino

Block B Match: HENARE def. El Phantasmo

Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Great-O-Khan

Block B Match: Jeff Cobb def. Hirooki Goto

Block A Match: Jake Lee def. SANADA

Block B Match: Yuya Uemura def. David Finlay

Block A Match: EVIL def. Gabe Kidd

Block B Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Yota Tsuji

Block A Match: Shingo Takagi def. Tetsuya Naito