NJPW Debut Match Ends In Victory For AEW Star

The NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament, which began today, will feature AEW wrestlers.
The tournament starts on July 20 and ends on August 18. The block winners will compete in the finals, with the winner earning the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom in January.
Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, two NJPW regulars, are among those competing in the tournament. Jake Lee of Pro Wrestling NOAH and Konosuke Takeshita of AEW/DDT are the two surprise participants.
Takeshita won his NJPW debut on Saturday, defeating Yota Tsuji in a Block B match. The finish came after he used a Blue Thunder Bomb and Raging Fire combo.
Here are the results:
Block B Match: Oleg Boltin def. Ren Narita
Block A Match: Callum Newman def. Shota Umino
Block B Match: HENARE def. El Phantasmo
Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Great-O-Khan
Block B Match: Jeff Cobb def. Hirooki Goto
Block A Match: Jake Lee def. SANADA
Block B Match: Yuya Uemura def. David Finlay
Block A Match: EVIL def. Gabe Kidd
Block B Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Yota Tsuji
Block A Match: Shingo Takagi def. Tetsuya Naito