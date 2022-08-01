NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 9 Results – July 31, 2022

NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 9 Results – July 31st, 2022

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club vs Chaos,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryohei Oiwa

Bullet Club do their best to keep Hiroshi Tanahashi targeted. Chaos bring some serious fight to the match but are not able to be as effective as they would like. Bullet Club eventually traps Ryohei Oiwa & Sho locks him in an Armbar for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: Bullet Club (8:20)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs Team Filthy

Tom Lawlor & Jonah are destined to fight each other forever. End of the match happens when Jonah drills Royce Isaacs with the Black Forest Bomb to get the win for TMDK.

Winners: TMDK (10:02)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire vs Guerrillas Of Density & David Finlay

David Finlay & Will Ospreay test each other out ahead of their match. Tama Tonga gets to test out O Khan & Aaron Henare but all momentum goes out the door when Jado tags in. Jado gets a few shots in but Aaron Henare locks Jado in the Ultima to get the submission win.

Winners By Submission: United Empire (7:29)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs Suzuki Gun

Zack Sabre Jr & Sanada go back & forth with some moves. Taichi bullies Bushi as well as trading stiff strikes with Shingo Takagi. Sabre is able to use his ring awareness to keep himself alive against Sanada’s fluid chain wrestling and Takagi’s brutality. Taka Michinoku tags in but Shingo Takagi just nails him with the Pumping Bomber for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:15)

Rate: 6

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Jeff Cobb (2) vs Lance Archer (2)

Match starts off with Lance Archer & Jeff Cobb hitting each other with shoulder tackles, then leapfrogs and arm drags, before Archer floated over Cobb only to get charged down.

Cobb tries to Cena it, but ends up getting hit with elbows and a dropkick that sends Cobb to the floor. Archer teases a dive, but heads into the apron before he cannonballed into Cobb & Yuto Nakashima on the floor. The pair jockey for a suplex on the floor before Archer just popped up Cobb into the ropes on the apron side of the ring, before a chokeslam onto the edge of the ring left the Olympian laying.

Back inside, Archer throws some rights before he went for a rope walk only for Cobb to pull him off the top rope into a Spin Cycle. Cobb followed that with a whip back into the corner, then a running suplex for good measure. Standing on Archer’s chest and balls, Cobb goes surfing, before he threw some clotheslines Archer leaps for a crossbody, but got caught, only to counter back into a DDT.

Archer adds another crossbody, taking Cobb down for a two count, but Cobb’s back with a throat thrust and a dropkick as Archer teased a pounce. Archer kicks out at one, then at two from a standing moonsault, before Archer countered out of a Tour of the Islands and launched in with a pounce.

A Black Hole Slam followed from Archer for a near fall, before Cobb got planted with a chokeslam for another near fall. Archer’s swinging for the fences here, only to miss a charge as Cobb rolled him up out of the corner. Lance is right back up for a big boot, then a running elbow to Cobb in the corner, before he got lifted up top as Archer teased a superplex.

Cobb counters out though, headbutting Archer to the mat only to get caught with a step up knee as Archer then went for the Blackout again but Cobb escaped, but his German suplex is shrugged off by Archer who went for another chokeslam he takes another German though, then another, before Archer was given a Tour Of The Islands for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (4) (11:37)

Rate: 7

Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (0) vs Juice Robinson (2)

Juice Robinson blindsides Yoshi Hashi from behind to start the match, throwing left hands before he chucked Yoshi Hashi to the outside. Yoshi Hashi gets chucked repeatedly into the guard rails.

Back inside, Juice pulls up Yoshi Hashi for a piledriver for a near fall which led to Juice berating the referee and then chucking Yoshi Hashi back to the floor. Up comes some of the padding on the outside, as a piledriver on the wooden floor was blocked so Yoshi Hashi ends up rana ing Juice into the ring post.

Both men manage to beat the 20 count back in, as Yoshi Hashi targeted Juice with chops in the corner. Juice tries to swing back, but Yoshi Hashi keeps chopping him, a kick to the leg of Juice sets up for a suplex into the ropes ahead of the dropkick to the back of a hanging Juice, then a low one for just a one count.

Yoshi Hashi gets cut off with an elbow in the ropes though, but manages to duck a clothesline and return with a Head Hunter. More chops chip away at Juice, ahead of a Head Hunter off the top for another near fall. Juice blocks Karma, but more chops ahead of a Kumagoroshi for a near fall as Juice reached out to grab the bottom rope.

Juice leaps out of Karma, then charged Yoshi Hashi into the referee a roll up would have won, but the ref spots the handful of tights. There’s a shoving fight as Marty Asami knocks Juice on his arse, with Yoshi Hashi nearly capitalising only to get a Left Hand Of God in return. Yoshi Hashi counters Pulp Friction into a back cracker, then dove in with a knee to the back for another near fall.

Yoshi Hashi tries again for Karma but again Juice blocks it and earned more chops and clotheslines. A superkick stings Juice, whose Western Lariat was countered into another Left Hand Of God, before a Pulp Friction was countered into a snap Dragon suplex. Another Western lariat followed then Karam gets Yoshi Hashi the victory.

Winner: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (2) (12:16)

Rate: 6

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (4) vs Chase Owens

After some playful shoves, Jay White gave Chase Owens a heavy envelope but wouldn’t let him count whatever was in it. Instead, White gave the envelope to Makoto Abe to keep care of, as we ended up having Chase refusing to do anything until he saw what was in it except it turned out the envelope was mostly full of blank pieces of paper.

After things were smooth White gives the Fingerpoke, but is reluctant to go for the cover as he then tried to land a Blade Runner. A blindside attack on Owens was broken up by Gedo, and now Chase isn’t playing ball as he rushed in with a C Trigger for a near fall. Things head outside as Chase threw White into the barriers.

Chase teases a Package Piledriver on the floor, but Gedo stops it as the pair head back inside. Another Blade Runner’s blunted, before Chase nearly nicked it with an inside cradle. White’s pissed off and hits a clothesline for two counts, then a DDT for some more, before a Blade Buster nearly won it.

White eats a neckbreaker as Chase began to fight back, leading up to a PK that White escaped only to get met with a superkick as he came out of the corner. A Shining Wizard’s next for another near fall, before Gedo began to plead with Chase as he went for a Package Piledriver. White throws free, only to eat a Judas Effect as he went for chops.

A Complete Shot keeps Jay in it, as did a Saito suplex as Chase tried to elbow free the uranage followed for another near fall. Chase nearly sneaks it with a roll up, then with a C Trigger as Gedo just watched Chase turn a Package Piledriver into a Styles Clash for a near fall. One more C Trigger’s countered as White threw Chase into the corner but Chase adds more of those C Trigger knees before White snapped out of a Package Piledriver and into a Blade Runner for the win.

Winner: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (6) (13:12)

Rate: 6

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Kazuchika Okada (4) vs Bad Luck Fale (4)

Kazuchika Okada charged at Bad Luck Fale at the bell, going for shoulder tackles, then a dropkick to the knee as he tried to take Fale down. A shoulder tackle eventually does the trick, before Okada got a two count from a roll up only to get launched with a back body drop.

Back inside, Okada’s caught in a bear hug, before an attempt to fight back ended with a throat thrust from Fale. Okada sidesteps a charge into the corner, returning with a DDT then with a trip into the ropes ahead of a low dropkick. Fale takes a back elbow and a bodyslam as Okada had him down once more, before a Money Clip ended with Fale powering up and charging into the corner.

Fale followed Okada outside for a whip into the rails, before a Bad Luck Fall into the crowd was countered as Okada returned with a DDT. Returning to the ring, Okada hauls up Fale for the neckbreaker slam, adding a top rope elbow drop before a Samoan drop countered the Rainmaker. A spear from Fale nearly wins it, while a lateral press from an elbow drop got Fale another two count, before Okada dropkicked away a Grenade.

Another dropkick has Fale down, but he countered the Rainmaker with a Grenade thumb strike, before The Grenade almost won it. A Bad Luck Fall looks to follow, but Okada wriggled out and hit a neckbreaker, then tied up Fale in a Money Clip & Fale taps out.

Winner By Submission: Kazuchika Okada (6) (11:52)

Rate: 5

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Evil (2) vs Tetsuya Naito (0)

Evil swung for Tetsuya Naito before the bell, going for Everything Is Evil as the match started on the outside, before Naito’d had a chance to undress. Chucking Evil into the rails buys him time to unbutton his shirt and remove the rest, while Evil went under the ring and slid a chair in. The referee takes it, as Naito feigned a dive before he pulled Evil into the ropes by his hair.

An early attempt at Combinacion Cabron’s kicked away as Dick Togo removed a corner pad with Naito running into that exposed corner seconds later. Heading outside, Naito hits the railings, then again as Evil targeted Makoto Abe and his timekeeper’s table. With everyone distracted, Evil pulls out some more chairs, then hurtled Naito chest first into and over the barriers.

Evil grabs a chair and plays baseball with Naito, who couldn’t get the chair off his head as we eventually started the count out. Naito rolls in on 18, and after my feed dropped a little, he’s able to hit back with a low dropkick to Evil. A snap armdrag and a low dropkick has Naito pushing further ahead, leading to Combinacion Cabron in the corner before Evil powdered to escape a tease of Destino.

Evil tries to capitalise with a chair shot, but Naito ducks and hits one of his own as Red Shoes Unno played hear no evil as Naito returned the favour on the earlier home run with the chairs. Back inside, Evil’s lifted up top, but he slips out and tripped Naito into the ropes to escape the top rope ‘rana, before we go back outside as Evil chucked Naito back into the timekeeper’s table.

Naito’s taken back inside for stomps, then a backbreaker, ahead of a Darkness Scorpion as Naito got to the ropes to eventually force the break. Darkness Falls is next for a two count, before Naito hit back with a diving kick. Heading up top, Naito’s just lariat’d to the floor as Evil signalled for Dick Togo to pull out and set up a table.

A lariat from Evil caught Naito out of the corner for a near fall, before Naito countered out of Everything is Evil with a Koppo kick. Naito pushed on with a forearm and a Destino but Evil blocked it, only for Naito to push off of Dick Togo on the apron for a tornado DDT. Valentia spikes Evil next, before connecting with Destino to get the win.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito (2) (24:54)

Rate: 5

Block A Standings After Day 9

1st Place- Kazuchika Okada (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-2) & Jeff Cobb (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Lance Archer & Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-2) & Jonah (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Tom Lawlor (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B Standings After Day 9

1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Sanada (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Chase Owens & Tomohiro Ishii (2 Points) (1-2) & Taichi & Tama Tonga (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Great O Khan (0 Points) (0-2)

Block C Standings After Day 9

1st Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto (4 Points) (2-0) & Zack Sabre Jr & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- Tetsuya Naito & Aaron Henare (2 Points) (1-2) & Evil (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Kenta (0 Points) (0-2)

Block D Standings After Day 9

1st Place- United States Champion Will Ospreay (4 Points) (2-0) & David Finlay (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi & El Phantasmo (2 Points) (1-1) & KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi, Juice Robinson & Yujiro Takahashi (2 Points) (1-2)