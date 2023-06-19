NJPW New Japan Road Night 7 Results – June 18, 2023

Night seven of the NJPW New Japan Road event is in the books.

On Sunday, New Japan Pro Wrestling held the seventh night of their New Japan Road Event, which emanated from the Sakura Civic Gymnasium in Chiba, Japan.

The show featured Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata and Master Wato taking on Yuma Anzai, Atsuki Aoyagi, Miyahara Kento and Yuma Aoyagi in 8-Man Tag Team action in the main event.

Featured below are the results from the show.

NJPW NEW JAPAN ROAD NIGHT 7 RESULTS (6/18/2023)

– Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita in a Singles Match went to a 10-minute time-limit draw.

– Boltin Oleg and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Oskar Leube and Tiger Mask in a Tag Team Match.

– YOH, Toru Yano, Togi Makabe and YOSHI-HASHI def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– The United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP and Great-O-Khan) def. Bullet Club (Gedo, Clark Connors and Dan “Drilla” Moloney) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Bullet Club (Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin) def. Yuto Nakashima and Hirooki Goto in a Tag Team Match.

– El Desperado, Ren Narita and Shota Umino def. Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) def. Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and SANADA) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Master Wato, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata def. Zen Nisshin Jidai (Yuma Anzai, Atsuki Aoyagi, Yuma Aoyagi and Miyahara Kento) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.