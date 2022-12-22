NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Night 1 Results – December 22, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Francesco Akira vs. Kosei Fujita

Francesco Akira looked to control things early, working over Kosei Fujita’s arm before the Fujita hits back prompting Akira to go to the eyes. Fujita’s comeback ended quickly by way of a dropkick, which got Akira a one count while a grounded chinlock and a clothesline kept Akira in control

Fujita’s taken into the corner as Akira charged his shoulder into the lower back but Fujita’s able to get free as he returned with a clothesline off the ropes follow by a body slam and a Boston Crab but Akira’s able to get to the ropes almost instantly to break it up but a 2nd time’s the charm as Akira crawls to the ropes to force the break.

A wild palm strike from Fujita earns him a superkick in response then a neckbreaker as Akira looked to end things prompting a roll up from Fujita, then a snap dragon suplex from Akira that nearly won it then connects with Speedfire gets the win.

Winner: Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Francesco Akira (8:04)

Rate: 5

Aaron Henare vs. Yuto Nakashima

Match starts off with Aaron Henare & Yuto Nakashima looking to land strikes before they locked up into the ropes with Henare swinging for a kick on the break Nakashima ducking a cheap shot as he then double leg Henare to the mat where he looked to grab a leg lock but Henare’s right by the ropes.

Shoulder tackles follow between them but it’s Henare who pulled ahead as he proceeded to kick Nakashima back down to the mat. Nakashima’s attempts to fight back ended with him taking a snapmare and a kick to the back for a two count before Henare stretched Nakashima in the ropes for some crossface punches.

Nakashima finally elbows free from Henare’s grasp, then took down the Empire member with some more elbow strikes. A hiptoss out of the corner has Henare down while a mid kick that got Nakashima a 2 count before he locks in the Boston Crab which Henare kicked his way free of.

Henare looks for Rampage but Nakashima blocked it as he finally found his way back to the Boston crab. The ropes save Henare who quickly hits back with a Rampage then goes for the cover but Nakashima kicks out then he locks in Ultima for the submission win.

Winner By Submission: Aaron Henare (9:23)

Rate: 5

Great O Khan vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Match starts off with Great O Khan taking Ryohei Oiwa to the mat focusing on the neck as Oiwa got rolled down for a one count. The grappling continued as O Khan focused on the left arm of Oiwa, barring it as he looked for a submission. The ropes saved Oiwa as O Khan had him in a face claw on the mat before Oiwa tried his luck in pulling O Khan down to the mat.

O Khan sat on that attempt for a two count but Oiwa’s back with a roll up and a dropkick for some two counts before O Khan went back to the side headlock. Oiwa manages to break free with a spinebuster takedown as he looked to wear through O Khan with strikes. A gutwrench attempt was blocked by O Khan before he connects with Mongolian Chops only to get knocked into the ropes as Oiwa finally hit that gutwrench suplex.

O Khan kicks out from the cover, but gets rolled into a Boston Crab which he eventually rolled out of before diving in with a head and arm choke & Oiwa has no choice but to tap out.

Winner By Submission: Great O Khan (8:43)

Rate: 6

Jeff Cobb vs. Tomoaki Honma

Jeff Cobb overpowered Tomoaki Honma from the opening lock ups before he throws Honma aside before taking Honma to the ropes for a patronising pat on the head. Retaliating, Honma sparked an exchange of elbows but Cobb knocked him aside before a shoulder tackle took Honma down.

A playful Cobb continued to mock Honma pretending he’d tapped out before throwing Honma into the corner for chops and clotheslines. Cobb holds up Honma for a stalling suplex after that as he then surfed on Honma’s back before Honma fought out of a slam only for his attempt at one to get blocked.

Honma avoids a leaping elbow into the corner as he finally slammed Cobb to the mat, but couldn’t immediately follow up when he did Cobb rolled away from a Kokeshi only to miss one of his own as Honma connected on his 2nd try. Honma keeps plugging away as he looked for the upset slamming Cobb down ahead of an avalanche Kokeshi.

Cobb caught Honma on the top rope, but the suplex off was avoided as Honma slipped out, only to get pulled into an Athletic Plex for a near fall. A standing moonsault adds another two count for Cobb before Honma tried to chip away with clotheslines only to be caught in the Tour Of The Islands gets Cobb the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (8:53)

Rate: 5

We then had a video of the KOPW Trophy history, with all the wacky matches it’s had because that’s now going to be replaced with a title going into 2023.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi,Sanada & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Satoshi Kojima,Shota Umino & Togi Makabe

Shota Umino & Tetsuya Naito start us off except Sanada tagged in as Naito had no desire to engage so it’s Togi Makabe & Sanada starts us off looking for a hold as a headlock takedown and a quick escape led to a stalemate. Makabe tries for a Paradise Lock but of course there’s no way as Sanada pushed free only to get charged down as Satoshi Kojima tags in.

Sanada & Kojima exchange chops and elbows before Kojima just charged through Sanada. Umino charges in to knock Naito off the apron as Sanada got cornered for some Machine Gun chops then the leaping forearm into the corner before his trip up top was stopped by Shingo Takagi press slamming Kojima to the mat.

Naito & Sanada clear the apron as the match spills outside with everyone getting a taste of the guard rails as Naito finally focused on Umino taking him into the ring announcer’s table. Back in the ring Sanada stomped away on Kojima, then brought in Takagi to land some suplexes for a two count.

Naito’s in to stay on Kojima whipping him corner 2 corner ahead of a Combinacion Cabron complete with a detour to knock Umino off the apron. Sanada’s back but Kojima broke free with a DDT as Umino tagged in and took out Sanada with a rana. Takagi’s met with an armdrag for his troubles then a dropkick before Naito took a hiptoss and a low dropkick ahead of a running flip senton.

A fisherman suplex adds a two count for Umino then get caught and rolled into a Paradise Lock. There’s a quick break from Sanada by way of the low dropkick, with Takagi then tagging in, only to eat an exploder from Takagi. Makabe tagged back in to take Takagi into the corner for the mounted punches which then led to a brief parade of stuff before Makabe slammed Takagi out of the corner.

Makabe gets triple teamed by Los Ingobnrables De Japon but manages to break free with clotheslines only for Takagi to return the favour moments later. A sliding lariat forces Kojima & Umino in to break up the cover as the ring fills then empties before a Last Of The Dragon on Makabe gets LIJ the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (11:51)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Dangerous Tekkers vs. Ren Narita & Jado

Zack Sabre Jr & Ren Narita start us off then Narita got caught in a knuckle lock before he had to defend a triangle armbar from ZSJ on the mat. Tags bring us to Taichi & Jado who tease a sumo stance before Taichi throttled Jado to the mat while ZSJ & Narita went after each other on the outside.

Back inside Taichi continues to throttle Jado allowing ZSJ to come in and attempt a cover, but to no avail as Jado broke free, then made the tag out to Narita & he trades front kicks with ZSJ before a bridging half hatch suplex nearly gets the win for Narita before ZSJ’s attempted roll up was sat on as they remained exceptionally even.

A Cobra Twist from ZSJ is reversed by Narita who then slapped the taste out of ZSJ’s mouth. Tags bring us back to Taichi & Jado with the latter looking to get the win with the OGK Crossface but Taichi got to the ropes to force a break. ZSJ stopped a Green Killer draping DDT but Narita breaks that up as we return to the legal pair in the ring before Taichi nails Jado with Yokozuna Elbow to get the win for Dangerous Tekkers.

Winners: Dangerous Tekkers (10:41)

Rate: 7

After the match Dangerous Tekkers hugged each other.

Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. Six Or Nine vs. Bullet Club

Taiji Ishimori powdered to the outside at the bell as all hell broke loose with Hiromu Takahashi going after him while Suzuki Gun lads looked to go after Master Wato before Ryusuke Taguchi’s in to help Wato double team El Desperado with a drop toe hold and low dropkicks before Wato got thrown outside as Los Ingobnrables De Japon had their shot.

Bushi countered a hip attack into an atomic drop as Takahashi dropkicked Taguchi into the corner following up with a clothesline and some sandwich low dropkicks for a two count. The switcheroos continue this time with Bullet Club focusing on Taguchi before Suzuki Gun joined in on the fun as they attack Taguchi.

Wato looked to make the save with mixed results as the ring filled then got cleared out by Taguchi’s ass then Wato takes to the skies with a flip senton to Desperado on the outside, while Takahashi added a wild shotgun dropkick off the apron to Ishimori sending Ishimori into the guard rails. Ishimori continued to play keep away which sparked a parade of moves as all 4 teams hit the ring.

Wato’s caught in the corner by Bullet Club with Gedo setting up for a Super Powerbomb but Wato rana’d free instead. Taguchi tries to nick a win with a hip attack to Gedo before the Oh My And Garankle forced LIJ in to break up the hold. Taguchi misses another hip attack, allowing Bushi to hit a Codebreaker to Gedo for a 2 count.

We keep going with everyone’s finishers, as Gedo escapes a Guitarra De Angel before Desperado ate the Cipher UTAKI for another near fall. Ishimori distracts the referee as Gedo got hold of brass knuckles Taguchi takes a shot but Desperado intercepts Gedo with a punch and a Pinche Loco for the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (8:48)

Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki,Lance Archer & Douki) vs. Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Minoru Suzuki demanded to start with Kazuchika Okada and got his wish as we opened up with Okada taking Suzuki to the ropes for a clean break before they traded wristlocks and reversals. A hammerlock from Suzuki’s also countered but we quickly reach a stalemate as tags bring us to Lance Archer & Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Archer locks up with Tanahashi into the corner before Tanahashi demanded a test of strength which was just out of reach at first. Archer powers Tanahashi down to his knees, before Tanahashi got free and tags in Yoh & he mocks Archer before Douki opted to tag in and try his luck with Yoh.

A drop toe hold from Yoh and a low dropkick has Douki in trouble but Douki hangs up Yoh in the ropes, then cleared the apron as Suzuki Gun took control by way of throwing everyone into the guard rails or in Yoh’s case, over the guard rails. Even a cameraman gets taken down as all hell broke loose with Suzuki trying to poke out Tanahashi’s eye with the bell hammer.

Back inside Suzuki’s chopped by Yoh then responded with a vile elbow that knocked Yoh down to the mat for a two count. Archer’s tagged back in as he roughs up Yoh carving through him with chops in the corner, before Okada got the tag in and managed to take down Archer with a DDT. A low dropkick keeps Archer rocked but Suzuki tagged back in and continued to take shots at Okada with them trading elbow strikes and uppercuts.

Suzuki avoids a dropkick, instead booting Okada to the corner before he got caught with the neckbreaker slam. Tanahashi’s in to land a Slingblade on Suzuki, before a slam and a flip senton earned Tanahashi a near fall. More elbows between the two of them led to the elbow from Suzuki which Tanahashi tried to shrug off as he then had to Twist & Shout his way of a rear naked choke.

Suzuki cuts off Tanahashi’s comeback with a dropkick by the ropes, before he went back to a rear naked choke but this time Tanahashi back body drops his way free of the Gotch Style Piledriver. A dragon screw is blocked by Suzuki who hit one of his own then grounded Tanahashi with a leg lock that Yoh looked to break up. Douki took care of Yoh as Suzuki went right back to the heel hook forcing Tanahashi to drag his way to the ropes for the break.

A Slingblade from Tanahashi takes down Suzuki, as tags bring us back to Yoh & Douki. Yoh’s running forearm sends Douki into the corner before Douki’s enzuigiri earned him a dropkick as they went tit for tat. A Falcon Arrow seconds later planted Douki for a near fall, before the parade of moves saw Archer squash Tanahashi with a crossbody then boot Okada to the outside as Douki measured up Yoh for the Daybreak for a near fall.

Douki signals for the Suplex De La Luna but Yoh put on the brakes and rolled free of it, before he hit a superkick and a Direct Drive to get the win.

Winners: Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi (20:51)

Rate: 7

Road To Tokyo Dome Day 2 (Dec 23rd)

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture (Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima

Tag Team Match

Chaos (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire vs. Great Bash Heel,Ren Narita & Tiger Mask IV

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil & Dick Togo) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

Tag Team Match

2022 World Tag League Winners Bishamon vs. TenKoji

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Testuya Naito,Sanada & Bushi) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi,Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos (2022 G1 Climax Winner & 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Winner Yoh) & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club

8 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki,Lance Archer,El Desperado & Taka Michinoku) vs. Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr,Taichi,Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki) (Suzuki Gun’s Final Match)