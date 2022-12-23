NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Night 2 Results – December 23, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture (Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Jado & Yuto Nakashima

Sho starts this match off with a cheap shot on Jado, before Jado’s trickery earned Sho a pair of slaps. Yuto Nakashima’s in to hit a shoulder tackle, before he choked on Sho in the corner with his boot. Getting onto the apron, Sho dropped Nakashima’s arm across the top rope, then took things outside as the guard rails came into play.

Yujiro Takahashi tags in and works over Nakashima’s arm and shoulder, before Nakashima got kicked in the ropes as he threatened a fightback. Jado gives Takahashi a similar shot though, as Nakashima pulled ahead with shoulder tackles for a two count then a Boston crab that ended with Takahashi making it to the ropes as Sho’d been trapped in the OGK Crossface by Jado.

Nakashima couldn’t quite keep the pace going though, as he almost fell to a brainbuster from Yujiro, before the Pimp Juice got the win.

Winners: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture (6:02)

Rate: 3

Tag Team Match

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa attacks Chaos then they hit a double dropkick to Tomohiro Ishii before taking Toru Yano to the corner for elbows and slams. The referee separates things as Oiwa ends up taking an atomic drop from Yano, who then went for the corner pad removing it so he could chuck Oiwa then Fujita into the exposed corner.

Things spill outside as the young lions get a taste of the guard rails, which helped quell their fire as Chaos took over back inside. Chops from Ishii take Oiwa into the corner then Oiwa tried to fight back with strikes of his own.

Yano’s back, but quickly eats a dropkick as Fujita came in to try and turn things around. A Judo throw’s blocked by Yano, but another dropkick has Yano on the deck as he then grabbed the rope to avoid a Boston Crab attempt. A bop on the head from Yano just angers Fujita, who’s then pulled down by the hair as Ishii returned to absorb a bunch of elbow strikes and a suplex too.

Oiwa’s back in with strikes, then with a corner dropkick before Ishii began to trade elbows. A gutwrench suplex attempt gets elbowed away by Ishii, who threw chops, elbows and suplexes to take Oiwa down for a near fall with Fujita breaking up the pin in the nick of time. Yano trips Oiwa in the ropes, but Oiwa’s still able to go for near falls with roll ups and inside cradles, only for Ishii to have to withstand a Boston Crab.

He powers out as we got see saw pinning attempts, leading to Oiwa landing that gutwrench suplex for a near fall, before a back suplex from Ishii turned it around. From there, Ishii goes for a Boston crab, sitting down on Oiwa to force the submission win.

Winners By Submission: Chaos (9:11)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire vs. Great Bash Heel,Ren Narita & Tiger Mask IV

Tomoaki Honma hits an early Kokeshi on Great O Khan then Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare before Ren Narita kicked and stomped Jeff Cobb down so Cobb could complete the set. O Khan ducks a clothesline and began to choke Honma with his braid while Akira came in to keep the choking going as he had Honma under his boot. Cobb’s in to chuck Honma with rolling gutwrench suplexes, forcing Tiger Mask IV in to kick apart the cover.

Some surfing on Honma’s back followed from Cobb, before Henare tagged in to punt Honma in the back. More strikes from Henare are eventually cut off as Honma caught him with a DDT, allowing Makabe to tag in and go right after Henare with some mounted punches in the corner. A clothesline’s next from Togi Makabe for a near fall, before all hell broke loose. Tiger Mask sails into Akira with a crossbody off the top, sparking a parade of moves, ending with an enzuigiri from Akira to Honma.

Tiger Mask scores with a Tiger Driver moments later for a near fall on Akira but O Khan breaks up a Tiger Suplex as the Empire swarmed the ring leading to Akira connecting with Fireball for the win.

Winners: United Empire (8:21)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil & Dick Togo) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

Hiromu Takahashi making a comeback on House Of Torture scoring with a low dropkick. Dick Togo apparently wants to hold his eyes open, proving he’s worthy of a handshake from Takahashi who of course fell for it as he was met with a cheap shot and a whip into the exposed corner.

The camera misses Evil killing the timekeeper by shoving Shingo Takagi into the rails nearby him, as Togo put the boots to Takahashi in the ring. A fist drop from Togo gets a one count, as Evil tagged in and put the boots to Takahashi some more. Takahashi chucked outside so Togo could jab him with a chair before Evil almost picked up the win back inside.

Evil’s given a dragon screw after Takahashi outsmarted him, before a tag brought in Takagi who was quickly swarmed. He broke through with corner-to-corner clotheslines though, before Evil blocked a Made In Japan and unsighted the referee to allow Togo to catch Takagi with a chair. Meanwhile Takahashi been used to wipe out the timekeeper again, as Takagi gets battered in the corner, leading to a Fisherman suplex from Evil for a two count.

Evils got the ref as Togo’s garroting Takagi but Takagi breaks free and gets caught with the wire. The referee takes care of it as Togo pokes Takagi in the eye, only for Shingo to hit back with a double clothesline.

Takahashi is back on his feet, rolling into the ring to help as a Pumping Bomber from Takagi then a Sliding Lariat proved to be enough to get the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:49)

Rate: 4

Tag Team Match

2022 World Tag League Winners Bishamon vs. TenKoji

We start this match with Hirooki Goto & Satoshi Kojima locking up into the ropes, before they traded wristlocks and side headlocks, only for Kojima to break free and take out Bishamon with shoulder tackles. Hiroyoshi Tenzan’s in to help with Mongolian Chops to Goto, ahead of a slam and the old falling headbutt/slingshot elbow drop double team.

A turnaround allows Goto back in, as Tenzan’s rolled down for a chinlock, before Yoshi Hashi tags in and chopped through Tenzan at least until Tenzan struck back with a Mountain bomb. Kojima’s back to trade shoulder tackles with Goto then elbow strikes, only for Goto to get caught with Machine gun chops in the corner.

Yoshi Hashi tries to help, but got the same treatment, as Tenzan returned to add more Mongolian chops and a brainbuster to boot. It’s good for a two count, as Goto then had to block a TenKoji Cutter but Tenzan’s knee seemed to give out on a side Russian legsweep/Headhunter combo. It eventually lands for a near fall, before Shoto put Tenzan away.

Winners: 2022 World Tag League Winners Bishamon (10:11)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito,Sanada & Bushi) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi,Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi

We start with Los Ingobnrables De Japon attacks Hiroshi Tanahashi,Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi settling down with Bushi trying to force Taguchi’s gonads inside of him with a boot. A hip attack helps Taguchi clear the decks, until Sanada stopped it by kicking him in the ass only to get the hip attack anyway. Tanahashi’s in to work over Bushi landing a crossbody out of the corner ahead of the flip senton off the middle rope.

LIJ swam the ring as Tetsuya Naito hits a low dropkick to Tanahashi’s knee, and that’s where the focus stays for a while. Sanada keeps it going, but he and Tanahashi catch each other’s kicks before a tag brings in Umino to clear house. There’s an armdrag and a low dropkick from Umino to Naito, while Bushi just got planted ahead of a diving uppercut as he tried to cut off the returning Umino.

Sanada’s still legal though, as he took a dropkick to the side of the head, then a Fisherman suplex for a two count. Shota’s hung up in the ropes courtesy of Sanada but was able to push out of a Paradise Lock at the 1st try. 2nd time’s the charm for Sanada whose dropkick frees Umino as we got to Naito & Umino trading blows.

Umino counters a leaping forearm from Naito into an Exploder before Taguchi came in to hit the 3 Amigos countering Naito’s counter to complete the set followed with Oh My & Garankle, but BUSHI breaks it up as the ring threatened to fill before we settled abc to to Naito getting caught in Oh My & Garankle again.

Breaking free, Naito’s helped out with a low dropkick from Sanada as a parade of moves broke out, culminating in Naito hitting an assisted DDT to Taguchi Bushi wipes out Tanahashi with a tope before Naito hits Destino for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (10:56)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos (2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada & 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Winner Yoh) & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club

Chaos & Master Wato focus on Taiji Ishimori but Bullet Club were able to turn things around as Ishimori took Master Wato into the guard rails. El Phantasmo goes for Yoh’s nipples too, as Bullet Club then began to work over Yoh courtesy of an egged up back rake from ELP.

Gedo adds a back rake as well, as Yoh’s then chucked into the Bullet Club’s boots in the corner. Ishimori joins in on the back rakes, as ELP then returned for a stalling suplex to drop Yoh for a two count. A grounded side headlock keeps Yoh down, before Phantasmo went back to the nipples once Yoh had fought free.

Breaking free, Yoh’s able to tag in Kazuchika Okada, who wiped out ELP with a sliding back elbow, then with a DDT out of the corner for a two count. Okada back body drops out of a CRII attempt, but couldn’t avoid a back rake as ELP pulled him up for a UFO attempt then had to make do with a superkick.

Ishimori’s in to tie up Okada in a Bone Lock, but Wato stomps it apart. Wato’s tagged in after that, but misses a springboard aimed at Ishimori, then had to fight away Gedo’s clutches before he finally scored with a springboard uppercut. A leaping neckbreaker from Wato gets a two count, before a handspring enziguiri from Ishimori stemmed the tide.

Tags get us back to Gedo & Yoh with YOH on top as a leaping forearm took Gedo to the mat. Yoh misses an elbow out of the corner and almost fell to a Gedo Clutch with Okada breaking up the cover as he then went to crack Gedo in the mouth with a forearm. Yoh’s superkick has Gedo down, before the Direct Drive gets the win for his team.

Winners: Chaos & Master Wato (12:15)

Rate: 6

After the match Francesco Akira attacked Yoh and smashed his Super Junior Tag League trophy to pieces.

8 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki,Lance Archer,El Desperado & Taka Michinoku) vs. Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr,Taichi,Yoshionbu Kanemaru & Douki)

Match starts off with Minoru Suzuki offering himself up to Taichi for back & forth chops, then elbows, before Taichi began to throw kicks and boots at Suzuki. Both men are left laying, as tags brought us to Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado & they dont hold back as they went at pace.

Kanemaru avoids an armdrag and grounds Desperado with a side headlock, before Douki came in only for Desperado to break free and throw Kanemaru into Douki. Taka Michinoku tags in next, putting the boots to the group’s newest member before he stuffed a tijeras attempt with Douki then rolling Michinoku into a Douki Chokey attempt.

Michinoku avoids it and went for a Bully Choke, but Douki’s out and back into the Douki Chokey Michinoku sits on it for a near fall, then scored with a running knee, then an enziguiri before Douki left him laying with a clothesline. Tags bring us to Zack Sabre Jr & Lance Archer, whose attempt at a test of strength went nowhere as ZSJ opted to hit and run.

Uppercuts from ZSJ earn him a shoulder tackle from Archer, before ZSJ flipped out of a stretch and went for a Cobra Twist which Archer easily threw aside. A chokeslam attempt from Archer’s countered into a triangle armbar from ZSJ but Archer breaks free before he nailed a crossbody to Sabre Jr.

Suzuki’s back in but his PK on ZSJ’s blocked as Suzuki was forced to roll free from a leg lock attempt. ZSJ takes offence at Suzuki calling him a young boy as they descended into strikes, including that CLONKING elbow from Suzuki, before Suzuki got caught in a Cobra Twist for a brief moment. There’s a Cobra Twist from Suzuki moments later with ZSJ countering into an Octopus Hold, then Suzuki into an ankle lock as they went hold for hold.

A European Clutch from ZSJ nearly won it, before the rest of Suzuki Gun cleared the apron right as Suzuki went for a rear naked choke and Gotch Style Piledriver. ZSJ wriggles out as we have a parade of moves then the Kanemaru whiskey mist, the Daybreak from Douki and an eye poke from Michinoku. Suzuki putting the boots to everyone, before he shrugged off a superkick from Michinoku and began to face off with the rest of his unit. A right hand from Desperado staggers Suzuki, while Archer’s Derailer took Suzuki into the corner.

Suzuki demands Taichi give him his best, which led to Taichi reaching for the funky oven glove. Suzuki throws aside the referee and ends up getting clocked with the Iron Fingers, as the rest of Suzuki Gun seemingly watched on in disbelief of what they’d become. ZSJ picks up Suzuki thanking him before he nails him off with a Zack Driver to get the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr,Taichi,Yoshionbu Kanemaru & Douki) (19:11)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

After the match everyone gathered over the slain Suzuki with Taichi hugging him before Suzuki was helped to his feet. Korakuen Hall clapped as best they could as the unit said their final words, with the unit and the show coming to a close in the snow of Korakuen Hall with Takashi Iizuka’s music hitting? & Iizuka’s roaming the stands and is terrorizing everyone as he got to be a part of the final Suzuki Gun squad photo then he leaves with the Iron Fingers From Hell.