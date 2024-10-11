NJPW Star Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NJPW star Kevin Knight will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.

Knight joins Harley Cameron, Raj Singh, Taylor Rising, Rocky Romero, Trevor Lee, Rohan Raja, Bhupinder Gujjar, “Psycho” Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Bully Ray, Rohit Raju, Classy Ali, Darren McCarty, Sam Leterna, McKenzie Mitchell, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Jake Something, Miyu Yamashita, Jake Something, Raj Dhesi, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, and Kylie Rae.

The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and air live on TrillerTV+.