NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24/2022); Fred Rosser vs JR Kratos, Bobby Fish

The final episode of the NJPW STRONG Detonation series aired on December 24th on NJPWWorld streaming service. This was also the final new episode of the 2022 for NJPW STRONG.

The Detonation series conclusion featured a NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship match as the current champion Fred Rosser put the title on the line against Team Filthy’s JR Kratos.

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish made his NJPW STRONG debut against Kevin Blackwood.

Here are the full results and highlights for the 12/24 episode of NJPW STRONG:

Lince Dorada & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

Bobby Fish defeated Kevin Blackwood (After the match, Homicide attacked Bobby Fish which led to a pull apart brawl)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) defeated JR Kratos (After the match, Peter Avalon declared that he’s the next challenger for Fred Rosser. Avalon attacked Rosser when his back was turned which led to a huge show ending brawl that included numerous wrestlers)

Talk about season's beatings! As @pavalon challenges Rosser, a huge brawl breaks out wit the entire STRONG roster! If we restore order, we'll catch you on STRONG in 2023! Next week- a best of STRONG special! Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/klcfKDKR4t — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022

Rosser looks to follow up but gets drilled into the ringpost by @JR_Kratos! A STRONG Openweight Championship main event! Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ObynN5witd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022

Bobby Fish victorious, but he has unfinished business with #Homicide from three weeks ago! Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/zSKceZ72dp — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022