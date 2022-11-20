NJPW STRONG Results (11/19/22): Homicide, Tom Lawlor, Chris Bey

By
Lewis Carlan
-

The NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown series continued with the latest episode airing on November 19th on NJPW World.

The featured match saw Tom Lawlor go one on one with pro wrestling veteran Homicide.

These matches were taped on October 16 in Los Angeles at The Vermont Hollywood.

Here are the complete results and highlights from the 11/19 episode of NJPW STRONG:

  • Peter Avalon defeated KEITA
  • Chris Bey & El Phantasmo (Bullet Club) defeated Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada
  • Main Event: Homicide defeated Tom Lawlor

