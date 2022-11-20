NJPW STRONG Results (11/19/22): Homicide, Tom Lawlor, Chris Bey

The NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown series continued with the latest episode airing on November 19th on NJPW World.
The featured match saw Tom Lawlor go one on one with pro wrestling veteran Homicide.
These matches were taped on October 16 in Los Angeles at The Vermont Hollywood.
Here are the complete results and highlights from the 11/19 episode of NJPW STRONG:
- Peter Avalon defeated KEITA
- Chris Bey & El Phantasmo (Bullet Club) defeated Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada
- Main Event: Homicide defeated Tom Lawlor
Homicide closes in on victory, but @FilthyTomLawlor has a counter up his sleeve!
Watch now: https://t.co/okhBJTYZwN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Ajt1LzgHlM
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022
KEiTA the City for @KEiTAyourHeart!
Watch now: https://t.co/okhBJTZxml#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/rIuKYTiaqO
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022
King of the Ropes @Mascaradorada24 sends ELP flying!
Watch now: https://t.co/okhBJTZxml#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/WHOg7pXZB0
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022