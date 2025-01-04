NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Results – January 4, 2024

It’s a new year, and with it comes New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual Wrestle Kingdom! This is NJPW’s biggest yearly event, which settles existing scores and fuels new storylines.

“Wrestle Kingdom 19” emulated live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 4th, 2025. It streamed on NJPW World & TrillerTV

The massive card includes seven title matches, culminating with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event when Champion Zack Sabre Jr. takes on Shota Umino.

Below are the results from the event:

Pre-Show Match:

* New Japan Ranbo Match: Hirooki Goto won the New Japan Ranbo match to become the # 1 contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Main Card:

* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles defeated Francesco Akira & TJP, Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors, & Kushida & Kevin Knight (c) to become new tag team champions. Fujita captured the titles for his team.

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani (c) defeated AZM with her Dragon Suplex to retain her championship.

* NJPW Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo defeated Ren Narita (c), Jeff Cobb, & Ryohei Oiwa to become the new champion. El Phantasmo hit a huge springboard splash off the top rope onto Narita for the pinfall.

* Lumberjack Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL with a roll-up pinfall for the win.

* AEW International Championship & NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (AEW Champion) defeated Shingo Takagi (NJPW Champion) with a Blue Thunderbomb to become the new Never Openweight Champion.

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado defeated Douki (c) by referee stoppage due to injury. El Desperado becomes the new champion.

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji defeated David Finlay (c) with a Spear to become the new champion.

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiromu Takahashi by pinfall.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr (c) defeated Shota Umino with his Sabre Driver to retain his championship.