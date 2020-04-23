No Way Jose Reveals He Didn’t Like His WWE Name When It Was Pitched To Him

No Way Jose spoke about being pitched his WWE ring name while he was in NXT during an interview with WrestleTalk. Here is what he had to say:

“The name itself, ha. I don’t know how the hell it happened, they were like “what do you think of No Way Jose”, and I was like “no”. I thought it was a catchphrase, and I was like “oh cool”… they saw something in film and somehow it came up… [Matt] Bloom was like “what if you want it as a name?”, and I was like “no way”. Then a writer came up to me and was like “why?”, and I was like “it will pigeon hole me, there is a ceiling”, all the real stuff in terms of business.

Nobody goes in there and says they want to be a No Way Jose probably, they want to be, for me it was The Rock when I saw The Rock I wanted to be The Rock… We went into Full Sail and I’m walking in and you shake everyone’s hand and Triple H is right there talking to Eva Marie or someone, I’m like “hey, sir, how you doing?” And he’s like No Way, what’s going on?”. In my head I’m like “s***, is that a thing?” And he goes “got it approved today, what do you think?” And I said “I love it, let’s go”.”