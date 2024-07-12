NWA Signs The Immortals

The NWA issued the following:

National Wrestling Alliance Signs The Immortals, Kratos and Odinson

The National Wrestling Alliance’s blockbuster tag team division continues to grow stronger. Today the NWA announces the signing of Odinson and Kratos — collectively known as The Immortals — to exclusive contracts.

Two of pro wrestling’s most powerful competitors, Odinson and Kratos have formed one of the National Wrestling Alliance’s most indomitable pairings. At the time of their signings, The Immortals are one-time NWA United States tag team champions, top contenders to the World Tag Team titles and favorites in the 2024 Crockett Cup Tournament.

“Securing The Immortals to long-term contracts is a major advantage for the National Wrestling Alliance,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“Together Odinson and Kratos are top contenders to the NWA World Tag Team championships,” Galli continues, “Individually, either of these world-traveled challengers poses a significant threat to any title in the National Wrestling Alliance.”

Kratos joined the NWA in 2020 as a surprise tag partner for Aron Stevens, capturing the NWA World Tag Team titles in his debut. With NWA far longer, Odinson has been a consistent contender for both tag team and singles gold. The grapplers, who each make semi-regular tours of Japan, joined forces for an impressive showing at the 2023 Crockett Cup.

The Immortals are the latest in a growing list of NWA talents signing exclusive NWA contracts. Multiple champions and top stars have been secured to long-term agreements as the company moves toward NWA 76, the annual celebration of the promotion’s founding in 1948.

The contracts not only guarantee The Immortals an ongoing home Tuesdays on NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship program streaming on The CW. They strongly suggest each will appear at the NWA’s anniversary spectacular, scheduled August 31 at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena.

All NWA titles are expected to be defended at NWA 76, the company’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year. Tickets are on sale now.