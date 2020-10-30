NXT UK Match Gets Very High Praise From Reviewers

The Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT UK title match that took place on this week’s show has gotten rave reviews from wrestling reviewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that the match was five stars and “probably the most brutal match” in WWE history.

Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com said it was a match you should watch as soon as possible and “you will not regret it.”

Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com called the match “absolutely phenomenal.”

The full match, which went 25:09, is available on the WWE Network. Here is a clip: