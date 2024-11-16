Orange Cassidy Discusses Having A Darker Storyline In AEW

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including having a darker storyline now in the company.

Cassidy said, “I feel very fortunate that I’m allowed to [have a darker storyline]. I think if it — If I weren’t in AEW, you wouldn’t be allowed to see me evolve and be able to do something like this. I think AEW gives professional wrestlers like me the opportunity to evolve.”

On the pressure he feels to do something he’s not used to:

“When I have to do something like that, that is not typically what I do, there is an immense amount of pressure for me to hit a home run because I only get so many and I need to make those count.”

On Jon Moxley and the Death Riders:

“Jon Moxley is dangerous, like, they are ending careers. I don’t know what he will do next, and what they will do next.”

