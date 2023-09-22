Orange Cassidy Says Anything New Generally Throws Wrestling Fans Off

The “Freshly Squeezed” one is ready to change the perception wrestling fans have of him.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Orange Cassidy spoke about being ready to change people’s perception of him, and how fans are generally thrown off by something new.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he is ready to change people’s perception about him: “I think I will change people’s perception but they will never admit it. How many people on Twitter will be like, ‘You know what? I was wrong.’ Maybe a couple of people, but we’re talking less than 10%. That’s okay. I don’t care. If you don’t like me and you don’t like what I’m doing, and you don’t appreciate what I’m doing, that’s fine. I’m not going to stop doing what I want to do. I’m not going to stop wrestling the way I wrestle because that’s what I do.”

On how fans are so used to tradition that something new throws them off: “That’s always going to be a problem, right? Because people are familiar with being comfortable. Usually, people like tradition and routine. I’m not saying everybody. When something gets broken or something is new. It’s like, ‘That’s not what I like. That’s not what I’ve watched before.’ It can take some time to get different styles. It’s funny you keep saying people have adapted to me and my style. I don’t like to think anybody has to adapt to my wrestling style.”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.