Orange Cassidy Says He Didn’t Want To Go Through Another Run-In With Jon Moxley Again

AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with B.J. Lisko of Youngstown Studio on a number of topics, including how he has had his run-ins with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley one time too many. He didn’t want to go through it again, but he has no choice now as he needs to deal with it.

Cassidy said, “I’ve had my run-ins with Jon Moxley twice, and that’s one times too many. Every time I got a chance to step into the ring with Jon Moxley, after that match, it changed me forever. I just wasn’t the same person. I didn’t want to have to deal with that again because not only did it change me, but it also affected the people around me, and it affected my friends. He’s made it very clear that he wants me to go through that again. I think at this upcoming Wednesday, this Dynamite, I will make it very clear what my intentions are moving forward because it’s something I didn’t want to have to deal with, but I feel that now I need to insert myself into the situation.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments in the video below.

