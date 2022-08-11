Over 100 WCW Theme Songs In the Possession of Warner Bros. Discovery

Over 100 WCW theme songs are reportedly in the possession of Warner Bros. Discovery.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently claimed in an interview with Fightful Select that Warner still owns the rights to the full collection of WCW theme songs. The songs were reportedly never transferred to WWE as part of the WCW sale in 2001.

In addition to a large number of unpublished songs, such as songs for Raven and Perry Saturn, Hart stated that the collection has several WCW theme songs that were used on television. Hart believes that there must be well over 100 tunes “collecting dust.” He expressed his hope that someone would look through the collection and ultimately release the tunes.

At least AEW’s music department is aware of Hart’s claims.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear which Warner company owned the tunes, it’s probable that, as a result of the most recent merger, Warner Bros. Discovery is now where they belong. Over the years, previous assets and businesses that were under the Warner/Time Warner original umbrellas have been sold to other parties or spun off as independent businesses. We’ll have to wait and see who actually got the WCW tunes.

“Well, you know what’s really strange? It turned out great, but they still got all of our songs down there with their publishing company,” Hart said. “They never released anything. So there’s a hundred and something songs just sitting down there waiting for somebody to use them. That was owned by Turner. WCW has them, but when Vince bought all the tapes up here in WWE, they didn’t get the rights to the music.”

Hart continued, “They’re all individual tracks that, I guess, if anybody wanted to use them, if Turner and them even have a publishing company. Who knows what they have down there?”

In related news, Hart stated that Omos is the current WWE Superstar he would most like to manage.