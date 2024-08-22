Over 50,000 Tickets Have Been Sold For AEW All In

Ticket sales for the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view event have increased ahead of the show, which will be held on Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

The Zero Hour pre-show begins at noon Eastern, with the main card beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is slated to face Bryan Danielson in the main event.

Other notable matchups include AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, AEW International Champion MJF vs. Will Ospreay, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker, and AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Darby All In in a Coffin Match.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, said that the organization sold 1,328 tickets in the past three days. As of late Wednesday evening, 50,022 tickets had been given, leaving 3,810 remaining for a total of 53,832.

AEW reported that 81,035 tickets were sold for the 2023 event at Wembley Stadium. The Brent Council, the local government entity, confirmed to WrestleNomics that 72,265 individuals attended.