PAC (Neville) Allegedly Almost Quit WWE When He Was Called Up To The Main Roster

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Viktor of The Ascension talked about how there were originally plans for Neville (now PAC in AEW) to wear a mask in WWE on the main roster:

“I’ll never forget watching Neville walk into the locker room with the cape and one of the dumbest masks I’ve ever seen in my life. We were like, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ He almost quit that day.”

“It’s a very bizarre environment because nobody really has any answers for why. It’d be easy to just say, ‘Oh, it’s all Vince.’ but I’m sure it’s not all Vince. I’m sure there’s something else behind everything.”

James Mckenna, who used to work for WWE, noted that the mask concept was shot down at the last minute: